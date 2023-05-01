Elaine D. Nichols Obituary

Elaine D. Nichols, age 87, of New Boston Road, St. Johnsbury Center, Vt., passed at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Elaine was born in St. Johnsbury on Dec. 20, 1935, daughter to the late Wayne and Dorothy (Pashby) Newell. She grew up in St. Johnsbury on the dairy farm and loved all the animals there, but especially fell in love with the horses. At the age of 16 Elaine began working at the Gilman Paper Mill. She married Stanley Nichols and made their home in Connecticut. There they raised their family, and she worked at Pratt & Whitney as well as National Tool & Die. She returned to St. Johnsbury in 2000. Elaine loved going shopping and hit all the tag sales she could. She was a good wife and mom, enjoyed taking car rides to see the countryside. Elaine loved to cook, she loved country western and bluegrass music, she loved animals, and she loved her flower gardens. She would try to attend any family event that she could because she loved her family and friends. She was a kind and loving woman who will be truly missed by all.
She is survived by her son, Rick Nichols and fiancé, Cherylanne Bailey, of Deland, Fla., her brother Che Newell and fiancé, Leann Quapaw, of St. Johnsbury, two sisters: Claire Parks of St. Johnsbury, Sonya Newell Mayhew of Vernon, Conn., two grandchildren: Jay Nichols and wife, Danielle, Joe Nichols, three great-grandchildren: Cheyenne Navikas, Cameryn Nichols, and Chase Nichols and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley in 2014, her son, Rodney in 2013, siblings: Wayne “Hank” Newell, Millard “Joe” Newell and Thayer “Muss” Newell, daughter-in-law: Christina Nichols, and granddaughter: Kelly Bishop.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery with John Sleeper officiating.
Donations may be made to an animal shelter of one’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.