Elaine Evans Obituary

Elaine M. Evans, 73, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2021, to be with her loved ones in heaven.
She was born in St. Johnsbury on March 18, 1948, to Camille and Jeanne Lamothe. She was the oldest daughter in a family of six siblings and grew up knowing the importance of family. Elaine attended Mt. St. Joseph Academy then moved on to St. Johnsbury Academy and graduated in 1966. She married William Evans in 1967 and had two daughters – Elizabeth and Tina Evans. William and Elaine had just celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Elaine stayed at home and provided a daycare service for 20 years and loved everyday knowing she was helping to provide a loving and safe environment for the children. She then started working at the St. Johnsbury Academy as a study hall proctor and then moved up to being the secretary for the head of the English and Social Studies Department. She also took on the job of Administrative Assistant of the Advanced Placement Institute. During that program, Elaine invited many to her home to share her love of quilts and flower gardens. Being at the Academy, she met many young faculty members starting families and she made sure every new baby had a personalized, handmade quilt. “Every baby” said Elaine, “should come into this world with a quilt.”
She had a love for all wildlife especially butterflies and hummingbirds. She was known to wear a butterfly pin to work. Elaine’s pride and joy was her only granddaughter, Brianna. She enjoyed spending weekends and summers with Brianna teaching her all she would learn. While supporting everyone else’s educational goal, Elaine continued her education by attending evening classes at Lyndon State College leading to a BA in Liberal Studies.
Survivors include her husband: William Evans; two daughters: Elizabeth Evans and Tina Evans-Smith (Kevin); granddaughter: Brianna Smith (John); two brothers: Dennis Lamothe (Diane) and David Lamothe; many nieces and nephews; and many good friends.
Elaine is predeceased in death by her dad: Camille Lamothe; her mother: Jeanne Lamothe; brothers: Richard and Paul Lamothe; and a little sister: Karen Holderby.
Special thanks to all involved in her last years including Linda Somers, Dr. Ready, Bobby Brooks, Norene Emrick, and the Home Health and Hospice staff. Also thanks to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital staff for making her so comfortable and making sure we as a family were taken care of.
A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, 11 a.m. at Sutton Village Cemetery. All are invited to a reception immediately following at Tina’s house, 336 Cedar St. in East Concord.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine’s name can be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury VT 05819 or the Alzheimer’s Association of VT, 300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 130, Williston VT 05495, or please buy a package of flower seeds and plant them in the spring with thoughts of her.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
