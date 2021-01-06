Elaine Garvin Napier - Obituary

Elaine Garvin Napier was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on March 4, 1936 to Austin and Madeline Garvin.
She spent many years in Los Angeles, California and Phoenix, Arizona working for Prudential Insurance, finishing her career at Legendary Gun Store in 2016. Elaine was a member of Pilot Club International, participating in countless volunteer projects, serving the needs of the underprivileged and helping others. She lived a purposeful and peaceful life.
Elaine is survived by sisters Barbara Garvin Louthan of St. Johnsbury and Jo Anna Hall (John) of St. Johnsbury, niece Johnna Kendall (Chris), great-nephews Declan and Kellan. A daughter, Barbara Daher of Cottonwood, Arizona, son-in-law Marius, grandchildren Maya and Noah also survive Elaine. She joined her predeceased family and friends on Dec. 17, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.