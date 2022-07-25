Elaine (Gentley) Perry Obituary

Elaine (Gentley) Perry

Elaine (Gentley) Perry of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away in her home the evening of July 24, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Elaine was born in August of 1948 to Edward Gentley and Alfreda (Jackson). She graduated from Goffstown High School in NH and worked as a seamstress for most of her life. In 1979, she met Lew Perry through Singles Vermont, a pen-pal dating service. Elaine and Lew were married on June 15, 1985, sharing 37 years together.

