Elaine J. Greenwood, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at her home in St. Johnsbury at the age of 95.
Elaine was born May 4, 1926 to Frank and Doris (Johnson) Scott. She was raised in North Danville and St. Johnsbury Center, Vermont. On July 22, 1944, she married the love of her life, James Greenwood, and spent 63 years of marriage until Jim’s passing in 2007.
Elaine and Jim worked their farm on land where Weidmann Systems International is currently located until 1963 when it was sold. Elaine then ventured out to work at Northern Auto Supply and Citizens Bank until she retired. In 1985, Elaine moved to Bible Hill into a home she and Jim built on land originally owned by the Greenwood family.
Elaine enjoyed fishing as a child and the enjoyment continued through her adult life. She liked to hunt, spend time at their camps at Harvey Lake and Kirby Mtn. What Elaine liked most was spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson. She was a hard worker. Her strength and determination during these past seven months showed us all you keep on trying. Even on some days she was still full of humor!
Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Jim, and by her sister, Kay Scott.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Greenwood, and her son, David (Cathe) Greenwood. Also, Gail (Sam) Roberts who was like her own daughter.
She was “Nan” to her four grandchildren: Heidi Sessions, Megan (William) Harvey, David (Jenn) Greenwood and Cami (Watson Gates) Greenwood, Dan (Amanda) Harvey, all of the St. Johnsbury area.
Also calling her Nan were her four great-grandchildren: William (Shannon) Harvey, Rileigh (Travis Grosse) Harvey, Kelsey Greenwood, and Reghan Elaine Greenwood. Calling her “Nanny” was her great-great-grandson, Jacob Harvey, who would light up her world when he came running in and take her a cookie, always giving her a bear hug and a kiss. And a very dear friend, Debbie Peck.
To honor Elaine’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service in May of 2022 at the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
The entire Greenwood/Harvey family would like to thank some very special people who gave Elaine the best care: Dr. Mary Ready; Diana, whose visits were so reassuring to us all that we were doing the best care we could; and to Crystal, as well as the rest of the Hospice team. Special thanks with love to Debbie Peck. We don’t know where we would have been without you!
