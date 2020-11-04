Elaine Pearl Wilson Harvey - Obituary

Elaine Pearl (Willson) Harvey, 85, of Derby, Vt. passed away on Nov. 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on Aug. 16, 1935 in Concord, Vt. to the late Donald and Bernice (Wheeler) Willson. On Feb. 7, 1958 she married Lloyd R. Harvey who predeceased her on Aug. 16, 2018.
Elaine was a graduate of Danville High School class of 1953. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree from Lyndon Teachers College, class of 1957, then went on to become a teacher and daycare director for 36 years. She taught throughout Vermont as well as in Dade County Florida and Bourne District in Massachusetts. She was a member of the Grange, Retired Teachers Association, and Lyndon State College Alumni. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, camping, and having her family over for visits.
She is survived by her children Sharon Lucia and her husband Steve, Karen Harvey, and Scott Harvey, grandchildren Sarah and Andrew Lucia, brothers Dexter Willson and his wife Lucille, Dale Willson and his wife Harriet, Doug Willson and wife Carolyn, sisters Edith Chase, and Karlene Stoddard, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, family friend Steven Carpenter, and her dog Benny.
She was also predeceased by her son Vincent O’del Harvey in 2004.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Newport Center Cemetery with Pastor Paul Essaff officiating. Please Follow CDC guidelines and please wear a mask. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Elaine’s name to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, VT 05855, or to the Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation, 1072 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
