Elaine Rosalie Richardson Jewell Obituary

Elaine Rosalie Richardson Jewell was born July 27, 1949, in Sheffield, Vermont to Charles and Anita (Paquin) Richardson, Elaine took her last breaths in the morning hours of Feb. 7, 2023 while listening to hymns at home. She was 73 years old. Elaine married Edward Jewell in 1970 and shared over 50 years of marriage and memories. Elaine loved nursing, Jesus, children and helping others. She pursued education and life-long learning, graduating from Castleton College and Lyndon State College and eventually earning her master’s in education from the University of Vermont in 1992.
Elaine was a long-time employee at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for 50 years, including time at Brightlook Hospital. She touched many more lives as a school nurse and nursing instructor. Elaine loved children, teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include husband Edward, children Sarah Jewell, Molli (Steve) Leonard and Seth (Renee) Jewell, and nephew Ebon Jewell. She is also survived by sisters Erla (Jim) Stephens, Marilyn (Ricky) Perron and brother Edward (Audrey) Richardson. Grandchildren Dayna (Tony), Noah, Hannah, Nya, Tucker, Bryce Natalie and Bradley and great-grandchildren Wyatt and Kyle. She is survived by Ashley (Karen) Jewell, Betty Hale, David (Sally) Jewell and Kitty Jewell. Elaine is also loved by many other cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Elaine is predeceased by her parents Charles and Anita Richardson, brothers-in-law Larry Jewell and Leonard Hale, and nephew Jonathan Jewell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to South Wheelock Freewill Baptist Church, where she was an active member for further outreach with Vacation Bible School and General Funds (4944 Wheelock Road, South Wheelock, VT 05851).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, St Johnsbury, Vt. with a luncheon following. A recording will be available.
A celebration of life will also held at a later date.
