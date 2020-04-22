Elaine Signs - Obituary

Elaine Susan Signs, 70, of Pine Park, Haverhill, N.H., died unexpectedly on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, N.H.
Elaine was born in Littleton, N.H. on Oct. 1, 1949 to James and Madeline (Lavature) Christie. She was a graduate of Concord (Vt.) High School in 1968. On March 13, 1975, she married William Arthur Signs. Before settling locally, Elaine followed William to his Naval station assignments in Mississippi, Rhode Island, and Groton, Conn.
Over the years, Elaine worked as a nursing assistant at Pine Knoll in Lyndonville, Vt., St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center, and for Genesis Healthcare in Lancaster, N.H. She loved caring for the elderly.
Recently, she has enjoyed visiting the Horse Meadow Senior Center and playing games with the others. Her favorites included playing “hand and foot” card game, cribbage, and Mahjong. At home, she enjoyed playing on her computer and her phone. Mostly, she loved being around her great-granddaughter, Ellieauna Logan.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, William Signs of Haverhill; her daughter, Mona Sanville of Haverhill; her son, Nelson Evans of Florida; four grandsons, Mark Evans, Brandon Evans, Kyle Logan, and Ethan Sanville; a great-granddaughter, Ellieauna Logan; three sisters, Mary Sanford and husband Bob of Massachusetts, Alfretta Viau and husband Ernie of Vermont, and Brenda Somo of Kentucky; and niece, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, James Christie, Madeline Holton, and her step-father, Stanley Holton.
Burial will be in the Overlook Cemetery, East Concord, Vt. at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Elaine’s name may be made to the Horse Meadow Senior Center, 91 Horsemeadow Road, North Haverhill, NH 03774.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
