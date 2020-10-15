Eleanor A. Mason - Obituary

Eleanor A. Mason, 90, of Winooski, Vt., former resident of Whitefield/Twin Mountain, N.H., died Oct. 9, 2020 at her daughter Anne Mason’s home in Winooski surrounded by loving family after a period of declining health.
Eleanor was born in Waltham, Massachusetts, Sept. 20, 1930. She was the eldest of three children born to Anthony and Anna (Eagan) Boudreau of Waltham. She graduated from Billerica High School in 1947 and the following year was married to Warren Mason, Sr. and started their family of 10 children.
Eleanor and her husband owned the Mason Farm & Mason’s Riding Stables in Merrimack, N.H., and the Mason Stock Farm in Whitefield, N.H. At age 48 she became a full-time student at Plymouth State College commuting every day through Franconia Notch and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in History/Education in 1982. She taught at the White Mountain Regional High School in Whitefield and the Hugh J. Gallen Vocational Center in Littleton. She sold local real estate, and was a well known reporter in the North Country for the Caledonian-Record, and the Democrat. She was a writer and photographer for the Country Folks Magazine and she was very proud that she was the Twin Mountain Librarian. Eleanor was an avid creative writer and belonged to North Country Writers group. She was a member of the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred heart of Jesus, a member of a North Country Women’s Business Association and a local quilting group. In her retirement, after selling the farm and before her health issues, she was a well-known figure who lived a very independent and active life into her late 70s and was recognized by local townspeople while taking daily exercise by walking with her dog Elsie. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Warren Mason, Sr. She was also predeceased by two daughters, Marilyn (Mason) Woodman, Marjorie Mason, grandson John Mason and a sister, Louise Carbone.
She is survived by eight children: Warren Mason, Jr., ED.D., and his wife, Annette of Meredith; Timothy Mason, and his wife Debbie of Ossipee; Stephen Mason, and his wife Mary of Littleton; Elizabeth Parker, and her husband Kevin of Greenfield; Edith Worcester, and her husband Mark of Whitefield; Laura Mason, and husband Alan Greenwalt of Whitefield; Lynne Davis of Oneco, Conn.; and her youngest daughter and long-time caregiver, Anne Mason of Winooski. Eleanor is also survived by her one brother, Raymond Boudreau, and his wife Gerri, of Wrentham, Mass., and one sister-in-law, Anna Mason, of Harvard, Mass. Additionally, she is survived by 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held private at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 at the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Whitefield, N.H., with Father Matthew Schultz officiating. Burial followed at the Park Street Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
