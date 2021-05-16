Elgan Andrew “Andy” Van Horn - Obituary

Elgan Andrew “Andy” Van Horn, 73, of West Main Street, Lunenburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a period of failing health on Thursday morning, May 13, 2021.
Andy was born in Erick, Okla., on April 9, 1949, the son of Elgan J. and Gertie (Woodrow) Van Horn. He was raised in Oklahoma and Texas. For 21 years he served with the US Army and fought in the Vietnam War.
During his military service he met Bonnie C. Dunnells of Lunenburg at a military base in New Jersey. They fell for each other and she brought him to her hometown where Andy also fell in love with Vermont. He and Bonnie have enjoyed 45 ½ years of marriage there. Andy worked various jobs in the area and in his spare time enjoyed leather crafts, hunting, and mowing the yard and back field on his John Deere riding mower.
Bonnie survives him in Lunenburg, he also leaves four children: Bonnie Lacaillade of Gilman, Troy Gehringer of Lunenburg, Tracy Delgado of Warsaw, Indiana, Todd Gehringer of Phoenix, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Latresa Baker of Plainview, Texas, Loren Clark of Greenwood, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Earl Mitchell of Lovington, N.M., Ethile Jones of Plainview, Texas, Glen Mitchell of Erick, Okla., and Annis Zullo of Amarillo, Texas.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andy’s memory to Parkinson’s Foundation New England Chapter, Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, P.O. Box 275, Winooski, VT 05404.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
