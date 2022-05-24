Elinor Sigler Thomas Obituary

Ellie was born Sept. 18, 1922 in Montclair, N.J. to Russell Sigler and Lillian (Wiessmann) Sigler. She died on May 5, 2022, just months short of her 100th birthday, at the Morrison in Whitefield, N.H.
Ellie grew up in Verona, N.J. and graduated from Verona High School in 1940. During the summers of the 1930s, she and her family vacationed on Mirror Lake in Whitefield, N.H., staying at Saulnier’s cottages. After high school, she worked at a bank and then, in New York City, as a secretary for a Vice President of General Electric Corporation.
Ellie met the love of her life, George M. Thomas, at golf lessons. She admitted that at first, she had a hard time telling George from his identical twin, Marshall! Ellie and George were married on July 28, 1951 in Montclair, N.J. and enjoyed 64 years of marriage.
Ellie was a skilled and accomplished weaver and rug hooker with an eye for color, pattern and style. She enjoyed dying her own wool, designing patterns and completed countless projects which grace the homes of her family and friends. For many years, she taught rug hooking and started quite a few others on a journey into the world of color and pattern.
Ellie and George loved playing golf and bridge, swing dancing and entertaining family and friends. She loved to travel - visiting California, Turkey, Egypt, France, Greece and Sweden. They lived in Endwell, N.Y. for over 40 years and in their later years, made their home in Florida.
Ellie was predeceased by husband George, her sister Jean Englert and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Betsy Thomas (Thomas Alt) of Littleton, NH and George Thomas, Jr. (Patty Weisse) of Skaneateles, N.Y. Also, grandchildren Morgan (Betsy) and Elizabeth, Marshall and Will (George) and great-grandchildren Gus and Marshall (Elizabeth) and several nieces and nephews.
Family services will be held later in the year in Lake Luzerne, N.Y. where her husband and his ancestors are buried.
The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to The Morrison Nursing Home for the excellent care and attention that Ellie received during her years with them.
