Elizabeth Ann (Rhodes) Doncaster Obituary

Elizabeth Ann (Rhodes) Doncaster, 90, of Irasburg, Vt., passed away peacefully at her home in Irasburg on Dec. 2, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 6, 1931 in Newport to Cyrus “Dusty” Rhodes and Dorothy Emily (Peabody) Rhodes. In 1952 she married Wayne E. Doncaster, Sr., who passed in 2015. She is survived by her brothers, Edwin Rhodes and his wife, Sue; and Reginald Rhodes and his wife Marte; sister-in-law Pat Rhodes; and sister-in-law Shirley Doncaster. She was predeceased by her brother, Cecil Rhodes.
Bettie was known as a compassionate and skilled Registered Nurse at Broadview and North Country Hospital. She and her husband, Wayne Sr., purchased Hillandale Farm in Irasburg in 1958 and managed the Jersey herd and land for many years. Hillandale Farm is still a family farm owned and operated by Wayne Jr., Jennifer, and their family. Bettie and Wayne raised champion St. Bernards and ran a successful maple sugaring operation. In addition to her dual professions in nursing and farming, Bettie was active as a volunteer in education, the arts and public health.
Most of all, Bettie was proud of her children: Colleen Goodridge of Albany, Vt., Rebecca Doncaster and her husband Reginald Gilbert of Maine, Barbara Ross and her husband Warren of Coventry, Vt., Sara Doncaster of Coventry, Vt. and Wayne Doncaster, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Irasburg, Vt. She has 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be celebrated at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Newport, Vermont on Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m. with the Reverend Christine Moseley officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the St, Mark’s Episcopal Church Food Food Shelf (44 Second Street, Newport, VT 05855) or to Warm the Children (c/o the Chronicle, PO Box 660, Barton, VT 05822-0660).
For a full obituary and to share online condolences please visit AW Rich Funeral Home site at www.awrfh.com.
