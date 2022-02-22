Elizabeth “Betty” A. (Crosby) Reardon Obituary

Elizabeth “Betty” A. (Crosby) Reardon, 91, died Feb. 17, 2022, at the Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, New Hampshire. She was born on March 3, 1930, in Whitman, Massachusetts, the daughter of Sumner C. Crosby and Mildred H. (Gay) Crosby.
She was the wife of William “Bill” J. Reardon Jr. They were married on June 1, 1957, in Meredith, New Hampshire. Elizabeth greatly missed Bill since his passing on Jan. 17, 2015.
Elizabeth graduated from Whitman High School and later became a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone Company. She was also busy as a stay-at-home mother of four sons.
Elizabeth loved her family. She was known for hosting large family dinners and cookouts. As a mother, she would always participate in her son’s favorite activities. Once she became a grandmother, she would involve herself in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s passions as well. She enjoyed baking, knitting, quilting, swimming, cross-country skiing, and hiking. Elizabeth was also an active member of the Littleton Methodist Church, participating in the choir and the fish chowder luncheons the church held. Later in life she began spending winters in Arizona.
She is predeceased by her brothers, Kenneth Crosby, and John Crosby. She is survived by her sister, Pricilla (Crosby) Sleeper and husband Ray Sleeper, her sons, Kenneth Reardon of Littleton, N.H., James Reardon and wife Tammy of Bethlehem, N.H., Michael Reardon and wife Darlene of Auburn, Maine, and Steve Reardon and wife Patricia of Bethlehem, N.H. Elizabeth is also survived by five grandchildren: Tanya Ingerson, Ashley Packard, William Reardon, Christine Reardon, and Michael Reardon, and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Morrison Nursing Home’s activities fund at 6 Terrace St., Whitefield, NH 03598.
No formal services will be held at this time. A celebration of life and burial of Betty and Bill will be planned for a later date in the spring.
To view Elizabeth’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
