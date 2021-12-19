Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Coughlin) Brown Obituary

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Coughlin) Brown, 89, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at SalemHaven Nursing Home in Salem, N.H.
Betty was born May 7, 1932 in Jamaica, Vt., daughter of John L. Coughlin and Louise M. (Robbins) Gonyer Coughlin. She graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1951 and worked at the Tom Thumb Snack Shop in Brattleboro, Vt., where she met her husband, Eugene Brown. Betty and Gene were married at the Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro, Vt., on June 16, 1953. Brattleboro was their home until 1970 when Gene’s work took them to St. Johnsbury, Vt. In 1980 they relocated to Fairlee, Vt. Upon retiring they lived in the communities of Piermont, and West Lebanon, N.H. In 2018 they moved to Salem, N.H., to be closer their children and grandchildren.
Betty was a stay-at-home mother, a former member of the St. Johnsbury Emblem Club, and avid gardener. She enjoyed painting, crafting, knitting, reading, cooking and baking and playing Bingo.
During retirement Betty and her husband traveled extensively throughout the Northwest including the Oregon Trail. Their travels also included a cruise through Alaska as well as the Caribbean.
Betty is survived by her son Dennis Brown and his wife Sharon of Punta Gordon, Fla. two daughters Darlene Moran of Tifton, Ga. Wendy Brown of Nashua, N.H,m and nephew Timothy Knight and his wife Denise of Bellow Falls, Vt. Six grandchildren: Michael Brown, Erica Brown-Bailey, Jason Howell, Jordon Sorrell, Nicole Sorrell, Melissa Knight-Goodrich. As well as eight great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Beverly Barnes of Hernando, Fla., Louise Stebbins of Townshend, Vt., Frank Gonyer of Rockingham, Vt., and Everett Gonyer and his wife Linda of Troy, Vt.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Eugene Brown, a daughter Susan Jean, and her parents. Also predeceased are her sisters Joan Shippee, Dorothy “Dot” Cleveland, Grace White, brothers Edward “Eddie” Coughlin, James “Jimmy” Coughlin, John Coughlin Jr., Floyd Gonyer and Harry Gonyer.
A celebration of Betty’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 29, at The Calvary Chapel, 6591 Route 30, West Townshend, Vt. With burial to follow at the family plot in Riverside Cemetery, Brookline, Vt.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Calvary Chapel, 6591 Route 30, West Townshend, VT 05359.
Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to Betty’s family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
