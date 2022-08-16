Elizabeth C. Colligan Obituary

Jan. 20, 1933 - Aug 15, 2022
It is with a heavy heart that I announce my mother has passed on from this world, however, I celebrate a life well-lived. My mom held a lot of different & diverse roles from a social worker for over 60 years to a hotelier. She was a devoted wife, daughter, and mother, and I know the role she cherished the most – grandmother. Elizabeth, Liz, and Betty are all names she went by, but Mom & Nanna were by far her favorites.
My mom was a second-generation U.S. citizen as her parents Nikfor & Catherine Pivchik emigrated from Russia & Poland in 1917 during the Russian Revolution at the age of 17. She said it wasn’t easy growing up in West Hartford, Conn. as being from an immigrant family she was treated differently. However, she didn’t let that stop her and she went on to the University of St. Joseph and later earned a master’s from Conn College in social work with her first job at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. When single she was an avid traveler and even spent time overseas living in London.
In 1977, my parents moved from Marblehead, Mass. to Fairlee, Vt., where she and my father operated Bonnie Oaks, a family summer resort on Lake Morey. The resort was a 1950’s hotel with a style reminiscent of “Dirty Dancing.” I remember my mother often acting as the hostess, waitress, or running the housekeeping department - anything that was needed she would do.
If you knew my mom from Hanover, N.H. you would know she was quite protective and as a dad of a soon-to-be freshman, I now realize with my elevated risk tolerance the concern was warranted.
My mom was also an outstanding cook and her homemade strawberry rhubarb & cherry cheesecake were absolutely scrumptious. She enjoyed tennis, gardening, reading, cross country, sailing, checkers, mini golf & is still the Uno Champion.
My mom loved live theatre especially the Weathervane in Whitefield, N.H. where she worked as an usher in order to see all the different shows with “My Fair Lady’ being one of her favorites. Her favorite movies were “Casablanca,” “Gone with the Wind,” and the last one we saw together at our urging– “Despicable Me 2.”
More from this section
Her room was adorned with photos of her grandson Hunter & myself along with cards & letters, but what made me smile was under her grandson’s Honor Roll certificate was a notice to all the nurses that anytime her b/f “Tom Brady” was on TV that he needs to be put on immediately.
If there is one book that symbolized my mother best, it would unequivocally be “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein. She was the most altruistic person I have ever met, always putting her needs secondary to the ones she loved.
My mom loved teaching and even substituted at the Bethlehem (N.H.) Elementary School until she was 85. Even during her last days, my mom was still teaching me by reminding me not to take things in life for granted and that even on our most challenging days each day is a gift. Only Parkinson’s Disease slowed my mother down, and in lieu of flowers donate to MichaelJFox.org, to help find a cure.
Family is the gift that lasts forever. Mom, you don’t have to worry now as you have prepared me to carry the torch of life. Until I meet you & Dad again.
Love eternally,
Your Son James
There will be a celebration of life service on Saturday, Sept 10 at 11 a.m. at St Rose of Lima Church, 77 Clay St, Littleton, NH 03561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.