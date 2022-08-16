Elizabeth C. Colligan Obituary

Elizabeth Colligan is with her son, James, and grandson, Hunter. (Contributed Photo)

Jan. 20, 1933 - Aug 15, 2022

It is with a heavy heart that I announce my mother has passed on from this world, however, I celebrate a life well-lived. My mom held a lot of different & diverse roles from a social worker for over 60 years to a hotelier. She was a devoted wife, daughter, and mother, and I know the role she cherished the most – grandmother. Elizabeth, Liz, and Betty are all names she went by, but Mom & Nanna were by far her favorites.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.