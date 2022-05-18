Elizabeth “Chrissy” Christina Larocque Obituary

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Elizabeth ‘Chrissy’ Christina Larocque, mother of four children, passed away at the age of 56 with her family by her side. Elizabeth was born on Dec. 9, 1965, in Holyoke, Mass., to Gladys and René Chartier. She raised four children, a son, Jeffrey, and three daughters, Shauna, Amanda, and Cortney.
Chrissy had a passion for spending time with her children and grandchildren, enjoyed family picnics with cornhole, live music, dancing, trips to Maine, fishing, and trips to the beach. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Chrissy will rest with her daughter: Cortney Larocque, her sister: Renee Chartier, her mother: Gladys Hodgkins Chartier, and father: René A. Chartier. She is survived by her children: Jeffrey Larocque and wife, Skyla, of West Ossipee, N.H., Amanda Simino of St. Albans, Vt., and Shauna Larocque of Newbury, Vt.; her sisters: RickySue Chartier of Northfield, Mass., Lydia Chartier of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Alberta Colby and husband, Kevin, of Waterford, Vt., and Madeline ‘Mickey, Antoniucci of Lyndonville, Vt., and; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 11, 2022, in Vermont. For more information, please reach out to the family.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
