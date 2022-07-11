Elizabeth E. “Betsy” Diette Obituary

Elizabeth E. “Betsy” Diette, age 82, died at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury with family by her side on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Betsy was born in Barton, Vt., on April 5, 1940, daughter to the late Lawrence, Sr. and Dorothy (Labor) Sicard. She grew up in Barton graduating from Barton Academy in the Class of 1958. She married Armand Diette on May 20, 1961, sharing 55 years at the time of his passing on January 2, 2017.
Over the years she worked with Armand in the family plumbing business, and also at Barton Cleaners. Betsy, Armand, and their children moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1972, but were drawn back to Vermont in 1978. In later years, Betsy & Armand spent their winters in Summerfield and their summers in Vermont. They enjoyed driving back and forth together. Traveling was always a joy for her, no matter the destination, and just last month she was able to attend her great-granddaughter’s high school graduation in Virginia.
Betsy enjoyed her gardens and playing cards, especially cribbage, but most of all, she enjoyed beginning her days with a cup of coffee and a game of solitaire. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton. She will be greatly missed by her friends both in Florida and in Vermont, but most deeply by her loving family. May she rest in peace.
Betsy is survived by her five children: Kathy Devereaux and husband, Chris, of Sutton; Peter Diette and wife, Teresa, of Barton; Kevin Diette and wife, Jennifer, of Berkshire, Vt.; Tracy Dupuis and husband, Richard, of Guildhall; Jeffrey Diette and wife, Stephanie, of Brighton, Colorado; nine siblings: Barbara Perkins of Barton, Shirley (Lawrence Jr) Sicard of Westmore, Michael Sicard of Bradenton, Susan Sicard of Irasburg, Judy Fitzpatrick of Mooresville, N.C., Terry Sicard of Westmore, Patrice Royer of Lyndonville, Priscilla (James) Sicard and Penny Sicard (David), both of Florida; nine grandchildren: Brandi, Matthew, Joel, Corey, Carlie, Kevin Jr, Kaitlyn, Lauren, and Erin; and eight great-grandchildren: Jacob, Joshua, Meghan, Gabriel, Madison, Briahna, Ella and Baby Diette coming soon; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Betsy was predeceased by three brothers: James, David and Lawrence Jr.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. There will be no Calling Hours.
