Elizabeth Francis (Brown) Holton Obituary

Jan. 8, 1930 - April 23, 2021
Elizabeth Francis Brown was born in Providence, R.I. to the late Francis Hail Brown and Susanne Reed (Lewis) Brown. She was raised and educated in Warwick, R.I. She went on to further her education at Goucher College in Baltimore Maryland. Due to her father’s failing health she left college to be with her father. Upon returning home she married Franklin O. Rose. It was her dream to have her daddy be a part of her wedding day. In 1968 she met and married Phyllip Holton. Eventually they left RI to make a new home in Vermont. They both found peace in the rolling Green Mountains.
Her lifelong goal, as a child, was to be a mother and she was to many. She was always positive. She lived her life through her faith in the Lord. She loved with her whole heart. She saw only the good in everyone. She had a very special way of making us all feel good about ourselves. She would gladly have sacrificed any and everything she had to help someone in need. Everything she had in life was a gift from God. She always had faith that he would provide for her.
She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend and fondly thought of as mom, gramma, momma, granny, Joe, Tanti,. Toucan auntie mom, and aunt moo moo. (Just to name a few!) Her infectious laugh, her generosity and her love for us all will live on in our hearts and memories forever.
She was predeceased by her parents Francis Hail Brown and Susanne Reed Lewis Brown, by her loving husband Phyllip Rusden Holton and by his parents William Wilbur Holton and Poppy Rusden Holton.
She is survived by her children Franklin O. Rose & wife Debra, Susanne J. Rose & husband Michael Sylce, and Thomas W. F. Rose. Also her brothers Henry A. L. Brown & wife Ann and Francis M. Brown. By his sister Nancy Keller & husband William Keller. Grandchildren Chris Sylce (Elysha), Josh Sylce (Stephanie), Erin Rose (Danny Diffley), Chelsey Vecchiarelli (TJ), James Rison., Laura Holton (Johnathan Bowles), Amanda Holton (Devin), Great-Grandchildren Zachary & Matthew Diffley, Jaxon Vecchiarelli, Cameron, Abby and Nila Bowles.
Memorial contributions can be made to her church Lyndonville United Methodist church, PO Box 543, Lyndonville, VT 05851
A celebration of her life and service will be held at a later date.
