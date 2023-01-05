Elizabeth Jeanne Miles Obituary

Elizabeth Jeanne Miles passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2023. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years Peter Miles. She is survived by her children Tom, Stuart, Sara and Phoebe, their spouses Tamara, Tanya, Dan and Jon as well as her grandchildren, Dylan, Sam, Kaleb, Alejandro, Abby, Liam and Peter.
Jeanne was born on Feb. 3, 1945 in New Jersey. She enjoyed summers on the Jersey Shore and taking the train into New York City as a teen. She attended Penn State University where she met Pete. They were married on June 26, 1964 and shortly after moved to Vermont, where they eventually made their home in Burke Hollow in 1969.
Jeanne worked at Burke Mountain for 17 years as accounting manager and was instrumental in starting the Ski/Skate program in the 1970s; to this day, area school children enjoy an afternoon recreating one day a week. She also, having young children, helped start the day care at Burke Mountain where employees had free access and the guests could have a break from their children, making Burke, under Doug Kitchell, one of the most family-friendly mountains at the time.
She went on to become a reporter for the Weekly News with Gerry and Helen Stork. Thus began her career as a writer. She loved covering local politics and community events. She also taught summer courses for Upward Bound students at LSC; one of her favorite things to do was work with those kids and teach.
Eventually she bought the Weekly News from the Storks and changed the name to The Lyndon Independent. Having a weekly paper was a struggle, but she was determined to make it work. And she did for quite a few years until she decided it was time to move on.
She ended her career as a reporter for The Caledonian-Record, but she continued to work part-time at the Burke Town Clerk’s Office and the Meal site until her eyesight failed and she could no longer drive.
Jeanne loved words. She and her friends would have Scrabble tournaments. She could do the New York Times Crossword Puzzle in one sitting, in ink! And while she was not much of a TV watcher, she rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy. She passed away at 7:28 p.m. I think she just needed to get in one more final jeopardy question!
Jeanne was an extraordinary woman and mom. She worked hard her whole life to provide and there was nothing she loved more than children, her own and all others. Our house was always the welcome center for the neighborhood kids, of which in the 1970s and 80s, the Hollow had more than 20 kids running around!
We will miss her wisdom, her smile, and her love. A memorial will be planned for the summer.
