Elizabeth Joan Szymanik - Obituary

Elizabeth Joan (Powell) Szymanik, age 92, formerly of North Danville, Vt., passed away at the Teresian House Nursing Home in Albany, N.Y., Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Elizabeth was born on January 4, 1928 in South Norwalk, Conn., daughter to the late Joseph Andrew and Elizabeth (Chomo) Powell. She attended Villanova and Fordham Universities for elementary education studies. She married Milton M. Szymanik on June 14, 1958, in Philadelphia, Pa., and they moved to Vermont in 1970.
She was an Elementary School teacher in North Danville and Philadelphia. She also volunteered as a sacristan at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Danville and as a librarian at the North Danville Brainerd Memorial Library. She enjoyed sewing quilts, crochet and reading.
Survivors include her son: Lance Szymanik and wife, Nancy, of Mount Holly Springs, Pa.; daughter: Liesl Szymanik Falcon and husband, Tom, of Scotia, N.Y.; step-son: Leonard Szymanik of Holly Ridge, N.C.; step-daughter: Linda Szymanik Landis of Friendsville, Pa.; a brother-in-law: Anthony Antera of Hazleton, Pa.; a nephew: John Cappiello of Connecticut; a cousin: John C. Paul of Maryland; 10 grandchildren: Leonard Szymanik Jr., Machelle Burgess, Brett Landis, Julie Dunn, Joshua Szymanik, Rebecca Szymanik, Hannah Szymanik, Matthew Szymanik, Viktoriya Falcon and Aleksey Falcon; and many great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Milton in 1990, and her two sisters: Helen Cappiello and Dorothy Antera, and brother-in-law John Cappiello Sr.
A Private Graveside Service will be Livestreamed at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, from the Danville Green Cemetery in Danville, Vt. This will be recorded and streamed on the funeral home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Caledonialifeservices.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Danville.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
