Elizabeth Mae (Knapp) Mayette - Obituary

Elizabeth Mae (Knapp) Mayette passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2020. She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on March 22, 1951.
Beth grew up in a close and loving family. The Knapp family home in St. Johnsbury was filled with laughter, card games, and always welcomed extended family and friends. Summers were spent at the family cottage at Newark Pond. Beth graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1969 and Lyndon State College in 1973. She carried on the family tradition as an educator. Her career was one of being a proud, traditional teacher. In addition to teaching, music was her passion. She was a talented pianist and organist. Beth enjoyed playing the organ for many years at the North Haverhill and Woodsville Methodist churches. She also had a love for travel with beach vacations in Florida and Maine that she treasured.
Beth married Paul Mayette in 1977 and lived in North Haverhill, N.H. Beth and Paul’s home was filled with family, friends, many beloved animals, fresh flowers, and delicious home cooked meals. Beth was by Paul’s side when he decided to go into the carnival business. She spent many summers serving cotton candy to children of all ages.
Beth was predeceased by her husband Paul and her parents Charles and Edith (Ford) Knapp. Surviving is her sister Patti Clark, her brother-in-law Roy, nieces Brittany and Katie of Stowe, Vt. and many loved cousins. Beth’s companion, Charles Nelson, was at her side during the recent years of Beth’s declining health and was a dear friend.
Beth found such comfort and joy in her many friendships over the years. She cared about so many people that were part of her life and was sad to have to leave them at the end.
Beth spent her final days at the Jack Byrne Center where she received incredible care and support. Beth showed such bravery and grace knowing that the end of her life was near. Those who wish to remember Beth may make a gift in her memory to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03766.
A burial service will be scheduled next summer at the Hillside Cemetery located in West Burke, Vt. Arrangements are being made by Ricker Funeral Home, Woodsville, N.H.
