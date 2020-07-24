Elizabeth Szymanik passed away on April 26, 2020. A memorial mass will be taking place at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Danville on Saturday, Aug. 1 at noon. The service will be recorded and available for viewing shortly after on her obituary page at saylesfh.com. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
