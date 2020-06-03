Elizabeth Wright - Obituary

Elizabeth Ann Wright, age 92, passed away at her home in Westmore, VT in the late hours of Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Elizabeth was born in New York City to Jessie and Louie Cahoon. She grew up on Victory Hill in VT. She graduated from the St. Johnsbury Academy in 1945 and Lyndon State College in 1948 with a teaching degree. She had attended the Victory Hill one room schoolhouse where she later taught as her first teaching position. She also taught many years in St. Johnsbury, VT.
She married Wayne Nelson Wright on May 21, 1954 in Randolph, VT. He predeceased her in March of 2019.
She is survived by her daughters: Judith Charron (Keith) of East Haven, Jane Lyon (Wendell) of Waterford, Connie Robichaud of Albany VT, and Alyssa Norbury (Scott) of Martha’s Vineyard, MA; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Wright; an infant son, Gordon; and her siblings: Edward, James and Louie Cahoon, Mary Jane Moran, Louise Schotte, and Ruth Cahoon.
She loved going for walks, reading, playing scrabble, doing jigsaw puzzles, and cooking, she made the best pies! But most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church in St. Johnsbury for many years. She loved the Lord and spent much time reading her bible and praying for her family. Her greatest wish was that not one of her loved ones would be lost.
All are invited to a Graveside Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for both Elizabeth and Wayne on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 1:00PM at the North Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, NH.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
