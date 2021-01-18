Ellen Bailey Edwards - Obituary

Ellen Bailey Edwards, 88, of Minard Hill Road, Groton, Vt., died on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at her home.
Ellen was born in Woodsville, N.H. on Feb. 27, 1932 to Livermore Tucker and Corrie Eliza (Ramsdell) Bailey. She graduated from Wells River High School, Class of 1950. On Oct. 5, 1951, she married, Lyle Harley Edwards. Eventually, she was received her BS in social work from Johnson State College in 1982.
Upon joining the workforce, she initially was employed at Plymouth Furniture in Lisbon, N.H., then as a nurses aide at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville and at the St. Johnsbury Convalescent Center. In 1971, Ellen was awarded a Ford Foundation Grant for leadership development. She used the grant to further her education as well as to travel around the country with a goal to “correct and improve conditions” for the “betterment of her fellow man.” Ellen was always accepting of others. With her newfound leadership skills, she continued her education, became a social worker and was employed by the University of Vermont Extension Service as a nutritionist in their WIC program. Upon retirement, Ellen assisted others in their homes as a caregiver.
Ellen was a long-time member of the Groton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed dancing, attending plays and theater events, reading, and socializing and debating. Throughout her life, she felt strongly about assisting others, day or night, and was always very giving. Along with Lyle, she enjoyed traveling throughout the country and Canada. She treasured her family.
Ellen was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Lyle H. Edwards, Sr. on March 24, 2018; her parents, Livermore T. and Corrie E. Bailey; a granddaughter, Mary Barbara Edwards on April 19, 2004; and her siblings, Livermore Bailey, Jr., Adell Gould, Margaret Fankhauser, Stephen Bailey, and Frances Grassadonia on Jan. 18, 2014.
She is survived by her six children, Lyle H. “Spud” Edwards, Jr. and wife Kitty of Westfield, Vt., Sue Ellen Gorczyk and husband John of Montpelier, Vt., Mark Edwards and wife Robin of Groton, Carl L. Edwards and wife Lizbeth of Lyndonville, Vt., Gale Lyn Edwards of Groton, and Jack C. Edwards and wife Laurie of West Newbury, Vt.; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be announced in the future.
Burial will be in Groton Village Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Groton United Methodist Church, PO Box 157, Groton, VT 05046.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
