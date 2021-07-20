Ellen J. MacLean - Obituary

Ellen J. MacLean, 75, of Hopewell, New Jersey. It is with great sadness that the family of Ellen J. MacLean announce her passing. Ellen went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2021. She was born on Sept. 15, 1945, in Perth Amboy, N.J. Ellen was “born again” in 1989. She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Pauline Everson, her son, Jerry MacLean Jr., and her brother, Don Maier. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry MacLean (Hopewell, NJ), daughters, Tammy MacLean (Boston, MA) and Sherry MacLean (Princeton, NJ), a godson, Kam Amirzafari (Hillsborough, NJ), and brothers Fred Everson (Toms River, NJ) and F. L. Everson (Tuckerton, NJ). She also leaves a large circle of other close relatives and many dear friends.
Ellen was a member of Cape Island Baptist Church in Cape May, N.J., for many years, and also of Stonehill Church in Princeton. Ellen loved nature, the town of Cape May, where she had a second home for many years, the scenic countryside in and around Hopewell, and her husband’s beautiful gardens. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved son in Shoreland Memorial Gardens in Hazlet, NJ. Forever in our hearts.
Family and friends were invited to visit on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Highway/Route 35 North, Hazlet, New Jersey 07730. Funeral services were held at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 2000 Florence Ave, Hazlet, NJ 07730. Interment followed at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hazlet, New Jersey.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Ellen can be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, at BillyGraham.org
For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.