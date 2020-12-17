Ellen Louise Goss Obituary

Ellen Louise (Goodrich) Goss, age 89, of Gilman Avenue passed away at the Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital, Monday, December 14, 2020.
Ellen was born in Norwich, Vt., on July 14, 1931, daughter to the late Luther Nelson and Verna Ivis (Moulton) Goodrich. She attended Norwich Graded School, Hanover High School Class of 1949, and Lyndon Teacher’s College Class of 1953 where she met her husband, Phillip. She taught Primary grades in Newport, Newbury, Richmond and Middlesex, Vt. She was also a Teacher’s Aide in St. Johnsbury. Her interests through the years have been Girl Scouting, sewing, gardening, knitting, crocheting and walking. Her children and grandchildren have continued to be the joy of her life.
Since she was young, music in graded school, church choirs, high school and college glee clubs were fulfilling in her life. The North Country Chorus sang the Messiah in 1954 which she enjoyed. In 1978 she rejoined the NCC where she made ever-so-many wonderful friends, learned music by the Masters and continued to challenge her talent. Concert tours she participated in abroad to the NCC to England, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Scotland, Wales, Canadian maritime and Ireland.
She joined the Norwich Congregational Church in 1947 and while moving about Vermont with her husband, remained active in Richmond, Middlesex, Montpelier, St. Albans, Vergennes, and St. Johnsbury Congregations. In Montpelier Bethany Church she joined the bell choir and continued to ring handbells for many years with the St. Johnsbury South Church Handbell Choir.
She was past President of the Searchlight Fellowship and served many years on the Deaconess and Diaconate Boards at South Church. In St. Johnsbury, she volunteered in the Hospice Program at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital and on the Sunset Home Advisory Board.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 66 years, Phillip Dean Goss, of St. Johnsbury, whom she married on August 15, 1954; four children: Karol L. Parker of Sugarhill, N.H.; Richard Dean Goss of Charleston, SC; Stephanie L. Churchill and husband, Jason, of St. Johnsbury; and Kenneth Goss of Virginia Beach, Va.; five grandchildren: Sarah M. Giesselman; Rebecca L. Wolf; Nathaniel R. Goss; Adam J. Robards; Ian K. Goss; a sister, Geraldine L Marino of Palisade, Colorado, and five step-grandchildren she is very proud of, too.
She was predeceased by a much-loved son, Thomas Luther in February 1956; two brothers: Norman N. Goodrich in 1996; Wayne E. Goodrich in 1981; and a sister, Pauline M. Goodrich in 2001.
A Graveside service will be scheduled next spring with interment at the Hillside Cemetery in Norwich, Vt. A Memorial Service will also be scheduled at the United Community Church in St. Johnsbury. There will be no calling hours at this time.
Memorial Donations may be made to Joyce Meyer Ministries, PO Box 655, Fenton, MO 63026-0655 or https://joycemeyer.org/donate.
