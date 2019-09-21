Ellen Morrow, 77, a native of Littleton, was born on June 9, 1942, a daughter to Olof and Marjorie (Fisher) Johnson.
On September 9th, 2019, Ellen died tragically in an automobile accident on the front lawn of the home she loved. She will miss her flowers, her pond and the walks on the paths that she and her husband, Don, built through the woods behind their home. She had many flowers beds and other projects that she lovingly tended. She and Don also made many wooden signs together. She would draw them on the 4X8 board, and he would cut them out. Then they would paint them together and either sell them or display them. This was just one of the many projects that they enjoyed doing together over their 54 years of a wonderful marriage.
Ellen also worked at the Littleton Public Library for over 50 years, where she was known as the “story lady”. Some of her kids are all grown up now and when they would see her, they would always comment on how they always loved her stories and especially the summer reading program. She also had numerous hand puppets that they all loved as kids.
Later in life Ellen lost most of her eye sight, but she was always a very positive person. A few words that would describe Ellen would be hardworking, talented, friendly and most importantly modest.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Don a/k/a “Kat”, her loving sister, Carol Waters, her nephew Bruce Toney and his wife Brenda and their two children, Alex and Megan of Nebraska; her brother -in-law Gary of Londonderry; her brother-in-law Steven and his wife Gladys and their two children, Stan and Kelly Templeton; her sister-in-law Patty and husband Bob of Manchester and their three children Jim, Jill and Mike, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
Ellen will be buried in Glenwood Cemetery in Littleton and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor Ellen’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ellen’s memory to the Littleton Public Library, 92 Main Street, Littleton, NH 03561, Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow Street, Littleton, NH 03561or Riverside Animal Rescue, 236 Riverside Avenue, Lunenburg, VT 05906.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
