Elmer ‘Bud’ Howland - Obituary

Elmer “Bud” F. Howland, Jr., 78, of Greensboro, N.C. died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at Alamance Regional Hospital in Burlington, N.C.
He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on April 2, 2021 at 1 p.m.
A native of Lyndonville, Vermont, Bud was an ADJ1 with United States Navy serving three tours in Vietnam prior to his retirement and went on to serve in Desert Storm with the United States Army as SFC where he also retired. Bud was a member of Brookhaven Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and also helped build the current facility. As written by his minister, Bud was a friend, brother, mentor, advisor, troubleshooter, mechanic, sidekick, Deacon, historian, confidant, and builder. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the American Legion Riders. He also volunteered with the Wounded Warrior Project.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggie Jean May Howland and his son, Robert Charles Howland.
Bud is survived by his brother, John Howland of Pennsylvania; sons, Michael, Randall, and Jimmy Howland; daughters, Tami Kelly and Tina Lee; stepsons, Jeff and Donald Holcomb; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, N.C. assisted the family with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Brookhaven Baptist Church, 1611 Brookhaven Mill Road, Greensboro, NC 27406 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
