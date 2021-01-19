Elsie Anderson - Obituary

With heartfelt sadness, we announce that on Jan. 18, 2021 Elsie May Anderson (87) passed away peacefully holding the hand of her loving husband Carl with whom she was always inseparable. In leaving this life, she was reunited with her parents Fred and May Knowles and her brothers James Morris Knowles and Frederick Knowles. Mourning their mother, her adoring children, Linda Paddock (Mark), Blandford, Mass.; Dawn Almon (Ted) Palm Coast, Fla.; Carl Anderson III East Burke, Vt.; and Eric Anderson (Heidi) Warwick, R.I. Elsie was blessed with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Carl and Elsie moved to Lyndon from Norwich, Connecticut shortly after marriage in 1953. They became members of Lyndonville United Methodist Church and as their faith grew, so did their friendships and community spirit. They and their family were supporting and faithful members of the church, involved in events, summer Bible school and women’s circle. While her health allowed, Elsie read her Bible devotions daily.
Elsie had an admirable work ethic as owner and floral designer of Flowerland, she regularly worked long hours into the night without complaint. Alongside her for decades in the business were Phyllis, Ruth, Polly, Chris, and Katherine with whom she had great friendships.
Carl and Elsie built a lovely camp on Newark Pond. They enjoyed many years watching their children and grandchildren having fun in the pond, swimming, fishing and boating. A daily ritual was happy hour with their dear friends Mel and Ruth Schmid and Ike and Pat Brown. Later in life Elsie looked forward to her nieces Chryss Knowles Rustad and Jane Knowles visits to share conversation and a cup of tea. She would be just delighted. Her parents emigrated from England and she was very proud of her heritage. She was so eager to hear anything about the Queen.
Elsie’s family gratefully acknowledges the staff of Love is Homecare, family friend Colleen Herrity and The Morrison Nursing Home who lovingly cared for Elsie in her final years. She is at peace and those who loved her will hold her memory close always. In Elsie’s memory, brighten someone’s day with a bouquet of flowers or send a donation to Lyndonville United Methodist Church, 100 Church Street, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
A graveside service will be planned for a future date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
