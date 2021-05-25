Elsie Anna Franko Obituary

Elsie Anna Franko, 88, of Charlotte, Vt., passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Born Aug. 26, 1932, in Queens, N.Y., Elsie was the daughter of George and Florence (Steiger) Scheurich. She was raised and educated in Queens, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School with the Class of 1949. In 1956, on July 28, Elsie married Ernest David Victor Franko, Jr. She happily and lovingly kept house and raised children with him for 63 years until his passing last year. Elsie spent time on craftwork and needlework. She enjoyed sailing and travelling in the RV with Ernest.
Survivors include her four sons and their wives: Guy and Katherine Franko of Charlotte, Vt., Mark and Lauri Franko of Northampton, Pa., Keith and Lynn Marie Franko of Lyndonville, Vt., and Eiric Franko MacKiernan and Angelle Horste of Palm Coast, Fla.; eight grandchildren: Heather, Jackie, Olivia, Jonathan, Austin, Nicholas, Emily, and Kyle; and five great-grandchildren: Cameron, Jaida, Zayne, Eleanor, Eoin.
She was predeceased by her husband: Ernest Franko.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, 2-4 p.m. at Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville, Vt. Burial will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
