Elsie Marie Grime of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Philip K. Grime, on Dec. 1, 2007. She was the daughter of Alois and Elsie Novy. Survivors include her devoted children Philip N. Grime, Saco, Maine; Anne M. and husband, Gregg Worth, Lowell, Mass.; Thomas A. Grime and wife, Mary Jean, Brownington, Vt.; and Paul D. Grime and wife, Bridget, Waterford, Vt.; precious grandchildren: Katy and her husband Dan Bouchard, and their baby daughter Brooklyn, Windham, Maine; Hannah Percy, and her husband Dakotah, Hurlbert, Fla.; Jade Grime, Waterford, Vt.; Nathan Worth and his wife Kshama, Dracut, Mass.; Evan Worth and his wife Kathleen and their children Camden and Addison, Pepperell, Mass.; nephews William Jacobsen, Colo.; and Richard Jacobsen, Fla.
Elsie graduated from Adelphi University in 1949 with a BA degree with Honors in Mathematics, and received her MA in Mathematics from Teacher’s College, Columbia University in 1950. Elsie was a teacher at Buckley Country Day School, Roslyn, N.Y. and Sewanka High School, Floral Park, N.Y.; she also was a substitute teacher in St. Johnsbury’s schools.
Elsie and Phil were married by Phil’s father, an Episcopal minister, in their hometown of Great Neck, New York, on Feb. 23, 1952. They were fortunate to have almost 56 years of a wonderful marriage.
Elsie enjoyed teaching, but her true love was being a wife and mother. Phil wanted a stay-at-home wife, so he became the sole support of the family. She liked to sew; for many years most family gifts to relatives and friends were made by her. She canned and froze vegetables that Phil and she grew in their large garden. Elsie also enjoyed mowing her lawn right up into her mid-80s. When Phil retired from UVM’s Extension Service, they managed three Christmas tree lots together and passed along their enthusiasm for growing evergreens to their three sons.
Elsie and Phil found another family to love at their church. Jay Sprout, minister at St. Johnsbury Community Congregational Church, was a dear friend whose sermons always inspired her. She considered it a great honor to serve as Deacon at the Church.
“I know I have been blessed in other ways, in particular, two college friends who loved me as sisters. They became godmothers to our two oldest children.
Each night I thank God for all the love shown me and especially for Phil’s love. Please do not grieve for me, as I will be with my husband, beloved family and friends who passed prior to me, and God who gave me all this wonderful life… I’ve been truly blessed! I love you all!”
Services will be scheduled later this summer.
Donations can be made in memory of Elsie and Phil Grime to United Community Church, 1325 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
