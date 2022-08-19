Elwin Paul Kelley Obituary

Elwin Paul Kelley, age 56, of Old Bradley Road, died unexpectedly in his sleep early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, 2022, at his home in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Elwin was born on Dec. 25, 1965, in Newport, Vt., son to the late Elwin Gilbert, Jr. and Deborah Anne (Freehart) Kelley. He was raised and educated in Barton attending Lake Region Union High School. Elwin enjoyed watching the Red Sox, NASCAR (his favorites were Dale Earnhardt, Jr & Sr, and Chase Elliot), MMA boxing, gambling at the casinos playing Texas Hold-em, cooking & smoking meats. He loved the outdoors whether it was hunting or fishing, sitting by the pond or around the bonfire. He was a member of the Grange in Barnet and loved animals, especially his cat, Salem.
He is survived by his fiancé, Deborah Perry, of St. Johnsbury, his four siblings: Bobbie Jo Beauregard (Paul) of Barton, Lisa Lanoue (Jeffrey) of Orleans, Scott Kelley (Shelly) of Lexington, Ky., Chad Kelley (Samantha) of Springfield, Ohio, Deb’s sister: Carol Smith (Duane Berry) of St. Johnsbury and their kids: Randy & Justin Roy, nieces & nephews: Courtney & Isiah Kelley, Dustin(Meg) & Alex(Araceli) Beauregard, Caleb(Samantha) & Matthew(Becca) Lanoue, Gabe, Ben, Katie Kelley.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Welcome O’Brown Cemetery in Barton, Vt. There will be no Calling Hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 to assist the family with funeral costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.