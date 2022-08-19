Elwin Paul Kelley Obituary

Elwin Paul Kelley

Elwin Paul Kelley, age 56, of Old Bradley Road, died unexpectedly in his sleep early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, 2022, at his home in St. Johnsbury, Vt.

Elwin was born on Dec. 25, 1965, in Newport, Vt., son to the late Elwin Gilbert, Jr. and Deborah Anne (Freehart) Kelley. He was raised and educated in Barton attending Lake Region Union High School. Elwin enjoyed watching the Red Sox, NASCAR (his favorites were Dale Earnhardt, Jr & Sr, and Chase Elliot), MMA boxing, gambling at the casinos playing Texas Hold-em, cooking & smoking meats. He loved the outdoors whether it was hunting or fishing, sitting by the pond or around the bonfire. He was a member of the Grange in Barnet and loved animals, especially his cat, Salem.

