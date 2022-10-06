Elwin R. Falkenham, M.D. Obituary

Elwin R. Falkenham, 90, of Lancaster, N.H., passed away peacefully with his wife of 69 years by his side at the Morrison Nursing Home.
Elwin was born at home, on the side of a muddy road in Dalton, N.H., on April 1, 1932. Being born on April 1st was always a joke, with many pranks played at his expense during his lifetime. Elwin was the son of the late Oriel and Josephine (Denonville) Falkenham, and the youngest of three. The oldest was his sister Rita (deceased), then an older brother, Glen.
Elwin attended school in Dalton’s 2-room schoolhouse, completing 7th and 8th grade in one year! In high school, he climbed on the school bus and went to Lancaster High School. He was quiet and a bit shy, but excelled in his classes and graduated second in his class. Elwin attended the University of New Hampshire, majoring in Pre-Med, and in 1953, graduated Summa cum laude, Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Beta Kappa. He worked hard but took part in campus life with his TKE brothers and worked small jobs in his spare time. Meanwhile, “back at the ranch” Elwin and Mary Jane Evans became engaged and were married Aug. 29, 1953. They moved to Boston and Elwin attended Tufts Medical School for 4 years. After graduating, Elwin interned at Maine Medical Center where their first child, Carol was born December 5th (as planned by her Uncle Sammy because it was his 10th birthday!)
In 1958 he was drafted into the United States Navy and served as second lieutenant, Naval Doctor, at the Military Sea Transportation Service in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the US Naval Air Station in Brunswick, Maine, where their second child, Ann was born. After completing his term in the Navy, he returned to Lancaster and replaced Dr. David Cleasby on Main Street in Lancaster. When that “kid from town” took over, most of Dr. Cleasby’s patients switched to other doctors! Eventually the town learned what a wonderful doctor he was and slowly started returning to him, but there were a few lean years for Elwin and Mary Jane. Their other three children, Mary Ellen, Sally and David were born in Lancaster.
In 1973 he and 2 other local physicians started the Regional Medical Professional Association, which brought a higher quality of medical care and technology to the North Country, in hopes of attracting more doctors to the area. This modern office was located across from Weeks Memorial Hospital, where he practiced general medicine until his retirement. Elwin was a beloved physician, delivering hundreds of babies and assisting in surgery as an anesthesiologist. Everyone in town knew “Doc” Falkenham and his kind and gentle bedside manner.
Elwin was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener, and enjoyed passing down his knowledge through many generations of family (he never did share his fishing holes though). Elwin was devoted to his community by donating money and countless hours to the Christ United Methodist Church, Hospice and Caleb, and served on the board of Lancaster National Bank for many years.
Elwin and Mary Jane raised their five children in Lancaster, attending and chaperoning school activities, and helping with youth bible studies and the Mt. Prospect ski area. After their children left home, Elwin and Mary Jane traveled to far away places visiting China, Ireland, Panama and Iceland, just to name a few. In 2019 they decided to simplify life and moved to Independent Living at Summit by Morrison in Whitefield, N.H., where they lived comfortably for two years, making new friends and enjoying activities.
Elwin leaves his wife , Mary Jane (Evans) Falkenham, and children, Carol (Falkenham) Dillingham and husband Michael of Littleton, Ann (Falkenham) Fargo and husband Richard of Chatham, N.H., Mary Ellen (Falkenham) Fuller and husband Russell of Colebrook, David Falkenham and wife Jokie of Lancaster. His daughter Sally pre-deceased him in 1984. Grandchildren, Ryan Dillingham, Laura (Dillingham) Morgan, Jeffrey Fargo, Jennifer Fargo, Marion (Fuller) Fogg, and Elise (Fuller) Gaumond. Great Grandchildren, Isaac Morgan, Avery Morgan, Kaelyn Dillingham and Annelise Fogg. Elwin was pre-deceased by his parents and his sister Rita (Falkenham) Blakslee. He is survived by his brother Glen Falkenham, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside burial service and celebration of life is planned for June 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Summer Street Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Sally Falkenham “You Done Good” award at White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield, NH, or the Lancaster Community Food Bank at Christ United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Main Street, Lancaster, NH.
Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.baileyfh.net .
