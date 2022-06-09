Elwood “Alphie” Lloyd Mardin Obituary

Elwood “Alphie” Lloyd Mardin, 83, of High Street, Lisbon, N.H., died on Friday, June 3, 2022, peacefully in the comfort of his own home.
Albert and Ester (Fellows) Mardin joyfully welcomed Elwood into this world on April 29, 1939, in Woodsville, N.H.; he was one of eight children born to the Mardin family. He graduated from Lisbon High School class of 1947. On Nov. 19, 1966, he married the love of his life, Betsy (Newton), and together they had four children. Elwood worked for Currier for 33 years as a truck driver to provide for his family.
Elwood was someone who thrived in the company of others, he was a social butterfly. He was never shy about striking up a conversation with anyone and loved to tell jokes. He loved to travel, go camping, shopping at the Market Basket, and dining out. In recent years he enjoyed socializing and having his meals at the senior center. Elwood also had a passion for square dancing and was a member of the Littleton Square Dancing Club. He enjoyed listening to music from “The Boyz” and Friday nights out at “The Shed.”
Given his joy of being around people, you can only imagine how deeply he loved his time with his family. From watching his granddaughter, Sadie, play sports, to FFA competitions and banquets, to family celebrations like birthdays and graduations, he absolutely loved being a part of them all. He had bright beautiful blue eyes, with an infectious smile and was known and loved by all.
He is predeceased by his parents; his three sisters, Dorothy Gordan, Estella Mardin and Phyllis Page; and three of his brothers, Albert Mardin, Jr., Lewis Mardin and Raymond Mardin.
Elwood is survived by his wife of 56 years, Besty; his son Donald Mardin and his wife Aprel of Vergennes, Vt.; his three daughters, Debbie Bigelow of Lancaster, N.H., Patty Emery and her husband Paul of Lancaster, N.H., and Gloria Mardin of Bethlehem, N.H.; his four grandchildren, Sadie Bushway, Lindsay Emery, Elysia Gingue and Ryan Emery; seven great-grandchildren, plus baby Kinsley who is due in August; and his brother Curtis Mardin of Littleton, N.H.; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends, particularly his partner in crime, Donny Lewis.
A very special thank you to his nieces “Pedro” Tattersall and Joanne Ingerson, for many hours of loving caregiving.
Calling hours for “Alphie will be on Monday, June 13th from 10 a.m. to noon at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, N.H. followed by a service at noon, with a committal to follow at the Monroe Village Cemetery.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
