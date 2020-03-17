Eric Charlton - Obituary

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Snow showers early will give way to a mixture of rain and snow showers for the afternoon. High 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.