Eric Matthew Hall Obituary

Eric Matthew Hall, age 52, of Newport, Vermont passed away with his dear mother and friends by his side at North Country Hospital on Saturday, November 27, 2021. He was born in Concord, N.H. on August 16, 1969, the first of three children born to the late Richard Hall and Huguette (Hall) Faust of Orleans, Vermont.
Eric graduated from North Country Union High School. He excelled in the Community College taking courses to further his education. He worked many years in Washington, D.C.
Due to his illness, he came back to the Newport area to be close to his family and friends. Eric was a good soul, had a heart of gold, and always advocated for those in need. He was a big help in helping his mother and stepfather Romeo. Eric was a worldwide traveler, loved experiencing different cultures, spending time with family and friends, playing golf with his stepfather Romeo, he loved to entertain his friends, having good food and was a great cook and host.
He will be greatly missed by all his loving family and very close dear friends. He is predeceased by his father Richard Hall.
Eric is survived by his mother Huguette (Hall) Faust and his stepfather Romeo of Orleans, Vermont, a brother Aaron Hall of Waterford, Vermont, a niece Olive Hall of Alabama, and a brother Adam Hall of Springfield, Massachusetts.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Newport Ambulance Service, EMT, and North Country Hospital for the loving care Eric received.
Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family-owned and operated.
