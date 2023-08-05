Eric W. Hutchinson Obituary

Eric Wade Hutchinson, 55 of St. Albans, died peacefully in the emergency room at UVM Medical Center in Burlington on July 25, 2023, with his family by his side. For more than 38 years he fought a battled cancer and then heart disease with more bravery, determination, and love for life than most could even imagine. He defied the odds and always did it on his own terms.
He was born in St. Johnsbury, on Nov. 9, 1967; the son of Ahmed and Nancy (MacLeod) Hutchinson. He graduated from Danville High School in the class of 1986. He worked as an HVAC contractor and later got his degree in plumbing. He excelled at and greatly enjoyed his career.
Eric was a member of the Washburn Masonic Lodge # 92 F & AM in Danville. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He took many trips to Ohio, where he owned land with his childhood best friend, Craig Vance. He loved spending time with his extended family and friends during hunting season and weekends at his camp in Walden. Enjoying the great outdoors built lasting memories for everyone who knew him. He enjoyed cooking and appreciated a great meal. He also had a love of music, motorcycles, boating and travel. Eric collected friends that he cherished from all aspects of his life.
Survivors include: two sisters, Stephanie Hutchinson and her companion, Alex Choate of Barnet, and Arielle Johnson and her husband, Trey, of North Bridge, Mass..; stepsisters: Stacey Dailey and Sherry Mobley, of Florida; his girlfriend, Tina Menard of St. Albans; two stepsons: Joshua Butler and his wife, Tiffany of Danville, and Corey Butler of Northfield; two nephews and a niece, Dakota Johnson of Danville, Chase and Ayla Johnson of North Bridge, Mass.; as well as numerous step-grandchildren.
Eric was predeceased by his father, Ahmed Hutchinson and his mother and step-father, Nancy and Gordon Sevigny.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in the Main Street Cemetery in Hardwick, where he will be laid to rest next to his father.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Washburn Masonic Lodge # 92 F & AM, P.O. Box 99, Danville, Vermont 05828.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com
