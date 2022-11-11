Erica Rutledge Conaway Obituary

Erica Rutledge Conaway, 39, of Groton, Vt., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Erica was born in St. Johnsbury to Kenneth and Katherine (Lund) Rutledge on Jan. 7, 1983. She attended Barnet School and then the St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating in 2001. She then went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Norwich University in 2006 and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years.
In July of 2007, at the Peacham Methodist Church, Erica married Zachary Conaway. They had two children together: Meredith and Miles.
Erica enjoyed knitting, paper quilling, painting, and reading books. She loved visiting the ocean in Maine and being in the woods of Vermont. Above all, Erica loved her family and worked hard to care for all of them.
She is predeceased by her grandparents, George and Hope Lund.
Erica is survived by her husband, Zachary Conaway; her children, Meredith and Miles Conaway; her parents, Kenneth and Katherine Rutledge of Barnet; her sister Erin (Dan) Knox, and their children, Isaac and Charlotte, of New London, N.H.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Lyndonville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Barbara Dwyer officiating. There will be a gathering at the church, following the service. A burial will be held later on at Pleasant View Cemetery in Barnet, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Miles and Meredith Conaway’s college fund can be made by check or sent through Venmo to @Zac-Conaway-1.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
