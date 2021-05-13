A private graveside service for Erlene Loura will be held with family and close friends at the Pope Cemetery in North Danville on May 23, 2021. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Danville Historical Society at 121 Hill St., Danville, VT 05828.
