Erlene (Paquin) Loura - Obituary

Erlene passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 7, 1940 in North Danville, Vt. to Harry Paquin and Velma (Salls) Paquin.
She is survived by her husband Edney Loura, her brothers: Harry, Fred, and Jim Paquin, and her sister Laura LaMears. She is predeceased by her beloved sister Betty Whipple and her daughter Rhonda Hatch.
She was a loving mother to Larry Hatch, Pamala Canfield, Shari Nelson, Aaron Loura and Jolene Jones as well as five step-children Diane Lewis, Lucian Loura, Allen Loura, Melanie Paine and Christopher Loura. She was an even more popular grandmother to 27 amazing grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, who many knew as (BonBon).
She was known for her dedication to the Willow Creek Dairy Farm in West Danville where she raised Ayrshire cattle as her parents did in North Danville. Her love for agriculture stretched to her position as a board member for UVM Extension and a 4H club leader as well. Erlene was an active member of the North Danville Baptist Church and in recent years she worked as a Senior Care Companion. She will be most remembered for her love and support for her family, friends and community.
A graveside service will take place in the spring at the Pope Cemetery in North Danville.
