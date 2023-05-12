Erline McBurney Jesseman Obituary

Erline McBurney Jesseman, 88, of Landaff, NH, passed away peacefully at Littleton Regional Hospital on May 8, 2023, with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Wendell Jesseman for 65 years.
Born in Littleton, NH, she was a daughter of Kenneth “Tom” and Pearl (Santy) McBurney.
Erline graduated from Lisbon High School and continued on to earn a RN degree from Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing. She began her career at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, NH and moved on to become a pediatric nurse at Denver Children’s Hospital in Colorado. She eventually returned home to the North Country where she worked as a nurse for Littleton Hospital and eventually Dr. Caswell and Dr. Arbunkle.
She was involved in several civic activities in her community, including serving on the Littleton Regional Hospital Board of Trustees for several years (Chairman for 3 years), Chairman of North Country Home Health Agency, President of Friends and Council, Treasurer of The Shared Ministry, a member of the Church Council for many years, and on the original board of the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country.
Erline enjoyed skiing, teaching skiing to young children, golf, and was greatly involved with dog showing, including having been a member of the Eastern English Springer Spaniel Club for several years. Above all she loved spending time in her home with friends and family. She was the beloved mother of Greg Jesseman of Lisbon, Karen (Tom) White of Lisbon, and Richard (Kelly) Jesseman of Landaff; devoted grandmother of Thomas White (Ellen), Heather Santos (Eric), Michael White (Jasmine), Jennifer Morneault (Myles), Jared Jesseman and Aiden Jesseman; great grandmother of Lauren, Emma, Olivia, Addison, Colin, Claire, Connor, Henry and Grant; caring sister of the late Janice (McBurney) Clement and David “Zip” McBurney. Erline is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11AM at The Shared Ministry on 49 South Main St. in Lisbon, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made in memory of Erline to The Shared Ministry of 49 South Main St. in Lisbon, NH 03585, the Lisbon Life Squad of 153 South Main St. Lisbon, NH 03585, the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country at PO Box 111 Littleton, NH 03561, or the Lisbon Regional School Playground fund at 25 Highland Ave, Lisbon, NH 03585.
To view Erline’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net/.
