Ernest ‘Ernie’ Cleveland Obituary

Ernest “Ernie” P. Cleveland, 87, passed away of non-Covid conditions on April 18, 2021. Born to Everett and Theo Cleveland of Brownington on Aug. 8, 1933. He attended the local Brownington schools and in his younger years ran a canned milk route (That’s right- he physically loaded those full, 90-pound, milk cans at each farm, then delivered them to the creamery).
He entered the United States Army in 1955 to serve in Germany, and he continued his service to our country by also serving in the National Guard.
Upon his return to the states he discovered his love of dirt construction, a successful endeavor that he enjoyed for 45 more years. During this time he continued driving truck- hauling milk, fuel and anything that would go on a trailer for various companies in the Northeast Kingdom. In later years, he worked maintenance at Maple Lane; as a mechanic for Cleveland Equipment, and as a parts deliveryman for Bond Auto Parts. Always a busy man, he had a quick wit and infectious smile that made his presence light up the day.
On Nov. 22, 1985, he married Doreen Perkins. Together, they enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, traveling, taking their camper to campgrounds to enjoy friends, and years worth of New England & Canadian tractor pulls with his more than competitive Farmall Super M tractor. Ernie’s passion for his yard work, keeping everything meticulous, feeding the birds while fighting off the squirrels, Friday morning breakfasts with Gary and Ray, and spending time with family and friends were just a small part of his days- he was always looking for the next project that needed to be tackled.
Ernie’s battle for good health in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. Despite the daily struggles, Ernie stayed strong right up to the end.
Survivors include his loving wife Doreen, sister Marlene with husband Harry Dickey of West Palm Beach, Fla.; brother Harvey with partner Kim of Brownington; sister-in-law June Cleveland of Albany; brother-in-law Francis Simons with wife Betty of Middlebury, Vt.; his two sons Mark Cleveland with wife Jody of Barton; Richard Cleveland with wife Joanne of Irasburg; daughter Gail Judd with husband Winston of Holland; two step-daughters Roxanne Bedard with husband Andy of Albany, Vt. and Rhonda Reisman with husband Dave of Arizona; grandchildren Sarah, Saige, Zachary, Trevor, Lydia, Desiree, Britt, Renee, Arron and Jessica; great-grandchildren Brody, Emily, Grayson, Everly, Addyson, Brantley, Saber, Noah, Hayden, Kelby, Jakob, Josh and Jordan. He held so close to his heart many nieces, nephews, dear friends and extended family – too many to list, but know that he thought of you often and you brought a true warmth to his soul.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Fred Cleveland.
In lieu of flowers, Ernie asked that people consider a donation to their favorite charity. The family thanks you for your consideration, love & support at this time ~ Thank you Mike for firing up the Super M as a tribute to a special man who will be missed by all who knew him. We also invite you to share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.