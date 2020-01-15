Ernest Franko Jr. - Obituary

Ernest David Victor Franko, Jr, 88, of South Wheelock, Vt., died on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon, N.H., with his family by his side after a brief decline in health.
Ernest was born Feb. 7, 1931 in Oceanside, N.Y., the son of Ernest and Edythe (Ebrhing) Franko Sr. In 1956, he married Elsie Anna Scheurich and they shared 63 years together. He worked for New England Telephone and Telegraph starting as a lineman and later shifting to the switchman position and finally retiring from Verizon in the mid 1990s.
Ernest loved fishing, shooting, sailing, and motorcycles (especially his BMW). He was a longtime member of the NRA and was a certified firearms safety instructor through the NRA. RV traveling with Elsie and his family was a big part of his life which he enjoyed very much.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Elsie; sons: Guy V. Franko and wife, Katherine, of Charlotte, Vt., Mark D. Franko and wife, Laurie, of N. Hampton, PA, Keith E. Franko and wife, Lynn, of Lyndon, Vt. and Eiric Franko MacKiernan and fiance, Angelle Horste, of Palm Coast, Fla.; one brother: Tom Franko and wife, Joan, of Lyndonville; eight grandchildren: Heather, Jackie, Olivia, Jonathan, Austin, Nicholas, Emily, and Kyle; five great-grandchildren: Cameron, Jaida, Zayne, Eleanor, and Eion.
Visiting hours will take place at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home on 15 Main St., Lyndonville, Vt. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
