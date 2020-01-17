Ernest Guyer - Obituary

Ernest Andrew Guyer, age 75, of Sanger Circle, St. Johnsbury Center, Vt., went home to be in the Arms of his Lord Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, with Linda by his side at the Grafton County Nursing Home in Woodsville, N.H., where he had been for nearly three years.
Ernie was born in Taunton, Mass., on Feb. 26, 1944, son to the late Ernest Dennis and Beverly (Bradley) Guyer. He was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury, graduating from the St. Johnsbury Trade School in the Class of 1962. On July 28, 1973, he married Linda Whipple and they have shared 46 years together. Ernie loved working and carpentry. He was a contractor home builder and business owner with Linda. They started Kitchenland in 1973 to fulfill the need in the area and they were a team together, eventually bringing the kids into the business. He specialized in Kitchen and Bath design, pouring hours into designs to build or renovate homes with appreciation for each one’s particular architecture, even becoming a Master Plumber to better serve his clients. Ernie always helped others in any aspect that he could and everywhere that they lived, St. Johnsbury Center, Miles Pond in Concord or camping at Harvey’s Lake, he saw to it that it was always better than when they arrived. During their Concord years he was a Selectman and a Lister.
Ernie was involved in Church Family throughout his life, including First Congregational Church of St. Johnsbury Center, Concord Community Church and Union Baptist Church for the past 20+ years. He longed to hear those words, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”
In addition to his beloved wife, Linda, he is survived by two daughters: Patricia Willey and husband, Michael, Pamela Fleurie and husband Michael, all of St. Johnsbury Center; two sisters: Kathleen Sparrow and husband, Perley, of Cumming, Ga., Marie Maurice and husband, Gary, of Dawsonville, Ga.; seven grandchildren: Ben, Sam, Max and Jenna Jones and Jamie, Josh and Levi Willey; two great-grandchildren: Zya and Layla Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service officiated by Rev. Paul Powers will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Union Baptist Church, RT5 in Waterford with a reception to follow. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
