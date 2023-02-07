Ernest Messier Obituary

Ernest Messier, an Army veteran and longtime resident of Littleton, New Hampshire, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023 peacefully. Ernie, as he was known to most, was born Jan. 3, 1948 to James and Eula (Quimby) Messier of Johnson, Vt.
He attended Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park, Vt. before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Earning the rank of SPC/4, Ernie was assigned to Fort Lewis, Washington to the 525th Replacement Company. In 1969, Ernie was sent to Boise, Idaho to the National Boy Scout Jamboree to set up the kitchen and dining tent as well as a tent for the Idaho National Guard Medics to use while providing First Aid for the Jamboree. During his final 18 months of service, he was at Camp Ames in South Korea for the 110th MP Company.
While stationed in Korea, he met the love of his life, Lee (Yi Hui An). They were married in Korea in a Korean ceremony. After Ernie returned home, they were married again in an American ceremony on Jan. 29, 1972. Ernie held various careers throughout his life including chef, caterer, sales, plumber, and heating system installation.
He had been a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 in Littleton for over 40 years, where he was the Youth Activities Chairperson, a member of the House Committee, and took part in their Honor Guard as the post bugler. He was known for his Friday night dinners that he prepared.
He had also been a leader in Boy Scouts, locally and regionally, for 40 years, where he acted in roles of Assistant Scoutmaster and Unit Commissioner. He was honored with the District Award of Merit. His relationship with Scouts blended caring, concern, and good humor with high standards and expectations.
Ernie was preceded in death by his wife, Lee, his parents, and siblings Dolly Peters of Johnson, Vt., Pauline McElroy of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Florence Cannon of Northfield, Vt. He is survived by his son Robert Messier, his wife Sherrie, and their daughters Katelyn and Hailey of Brunswick, Maine; along with his siblings Nellie Irish of Rutland, Vt.; Valencia McManus of Hyde Park, Vt.; Paul Messier of Barre, Vt.; Wayne Messier and his wife Sharon of Morrisville, Vt.; and Larry Messier of Johnson, Vt.
His family has organized a memorial service to honor Ernie’s life, which will be held at the VFW in Littleton, N.H. on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. A private burial will be scheduled in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Howard Shawney VFW Post 816, 600 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561.
To offer your condolences to the family, please visit www.rossfuneral.com
