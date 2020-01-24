Ernest R. Landry - Obituary

Ernest R. Landry, 79, of Dalton., N.H., died Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020, at The Morrison in Whitefield.
Mr. Landry was born in Berlin, N.H., on March 10, 1940, the son of Norman and Gladys Cross. He was raised in Lancaster and served with the US Army in Berlin, Germany.
For a time Ernie worked at the Groveton paper mill before starting his lifelong work in construction. For many years he worked for R.S. Audley, Inc. including construction of the Alaskan pipeline and also Seaward Construction Ltd where he retired as an operator foreman. During his retirement he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving family members include his three children, Eric Landry of Stratford, Christopher Landry of Dalton, Tara Landry of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Dylan, Cheyenne, Dakota, Morgan, Cooper, Carson; and several great-grandchildren.
Memorial visiting hours will be held Monday evening, January 27, from 5 -7 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.