Ervin Leonard Stowell - Obituary

Ervin Leonard Stowell, “Happy,” 77, of Waterford, formally of Lyndonville, died on October 7, 2019. He was born February 11, 1942 to Clayton and Beatrice (Watson) Stowell.
Happy worked many years for Guy Birchard at the fairgrounds. He later worked for EHV Weidmann from 1976-1995. He went into assisted living with Sharon Caplan in 1997 when she was at All Right Springs. He moved with her and her other clients to Danville, St. Johnsbury and finally to Waterford. Thank you, Sharon, for sharing your home and heart with him.
He had a love of animals and loved to help as much as possible. While working at EHV, he took many tour bus rides, seeing the Grand Ole Opry, Walt Disney World twice as well as places in New York and Penn. He enjoyed meeting new people seeing new places.
Happy is survived by a sister; brothers: Clayton Stowell Jr. of Lyndonville, Merwin (Kayleen) Stowell of Londonderry, N.H. and Robert (Judi) Stowell of Lyndonville.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers: Harold (Evelyn) Stowell, Bernard (Nancy) Stowell, Kenneth (Gloria) Stowell and Cleon Stowell; sister-in-law, Florence; sisters: Ruth Tylander and Helen Fee both of Florida.
A graveside service will take place on October 13, 2019 at 2:00pm in the family lot in the Lyndon Center Cemetery with the Rev. Clint Brake officiating.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.