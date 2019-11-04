Erving Ira “Junior” Wheeler - Obituary

Erving Ira “Junior” Wheeler, 89, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Morrison Nursing Home, Whitefield, N.H.
He was born in Somerville, N.J., November 18, 1929, a son of Ervin and Eva (Fortier) Wheeler. He served in the US Navy from January 1947 until his discharge in January 1950, having been stationed in California, Pearl Harbor, Japan, China, and the Philippines. Following his time in the service, he went to work at Pratt & Whitney Machine & Tool in Connecticut from 1951 – 1962 before joining C&W Manufacturing from 1962 – 1980. In 1980 he joined MFG was employed there until 1990, prior to rejoining, and then retiring from, C&W Manufacturing in 1996. At that time, he moved from Connecticut to Woodsville, N.H. He was a member of Ross-Wood Post # 20 American Legion in Woodsville and VFW Post # 5245 of North Haverhill.
Erving is predeceased by a daughter Roxanne Brock, his parents, and a brother Paul Wheeler.
Survivors include 3 grandchildren: Kimberly Anne Griffith and husband Stacy of Anchorage, Alaska, Pamela Anne Green of Hudson Falls, N.Y., and Nikki Bree Bella of Queensbury, N.Y.; 5 great-grandchildren: Ryan Griffith, Tristan Emerick, Megan Griffith, and Jasmin Griffith all of Anchorage and Amanda LaValley and husband Michael of South Glens Fall, N.Y.; 4 great-great-grandchildren: Katerina, Peyton, and Tristan LaValley, and Sean McWhinnie; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside burial service will be on Friday, Nov. 8, at noon in the Bath Village Cemetery, Bath, N.H. Melissa Gould, Funeral Celebrant will lead the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA.
For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.