Esmond ‘Ezzy’ Lena (Lanckton) Willis - Obituary

Esmond “Ezzy” Lena (Lanckton) Willis was born on June 25, 1923 in Bradford, Vermont to Erwin and Esmond L. (Herrick) Lanckton in the family home. She spent her early childhood in Bradford and surrounding areas. Due to the fact her mom became a widow when she was two, it was expected that she would support herself at the age of 16. She moved to Newport, Vermont where she was hired as a nanny. In 1941 she married Ellsworth A. WiIlis on New Year’s Day. During their 59-year marriage they lived in Newport, Vt., Shelton, Wash., Stratford, N.H., Newport Center, Vt., Littleton, N.H. and finally settling in Westfield, Vt. for the last 52 years. She was an excellent cook, wreath maker, and seamstress.
She is survived by her six children Sandra Theberge of Stratford Hollow, N.H., Rosalie Madden and her husband Frank of North Danville, Vt., Constance Goodwin of Antwerp, N.Y., Robert Willis and wife Chris of Westmore, Vt., Brenda Regan and her husband Michael of Concord, Vt., Tammy Bathalon and her husband Bernard of Westfield, Vt. She is survived by 26 grandchildren. She was lucky enough to be able to love and be loved by dozens of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Ellsworth A. Willis, son-in-law’s Emile Theberge, Randy Goodwin, Louis Lafeuille and a great grandchild Damien Madden-Snow. The family would like to thank The Orleans/Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc for their support. The family would like to thank longtime friends Bev and Dick Hisman and Tommy Savage for brightening Grandmama’s day.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Newport Center Cemetery, in Newport Center.
Donations in her memory can be made to The Orleans/Essex VNA and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, VT 05855.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
