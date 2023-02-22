Estelle Marie Wheeler Obituary

Estelle Marie Wheeler, 80, passed away on Feb. 21, 2023, at her home in Newport Center, Vt. surrounded with love from family who were by her side.
Estelle was born on Nov. 16, 1942, in Barton, Vt., one of 12 children, born to the late Eddy and Fabiola Coderre.
She waitressed at the Royal Restaurant in Newport, Vermont until, as she would tell the story, one November day in 1964 a young soldier who was home on leave from the Army came into the restaurant looking for her co-worker and she “fell in love at first sight.” Turns out it was her co-worker’s brother, Alfred. After only knowing each other 18 days, they married, and she returned with him to where he was then stationed in Colorado. Well, that love story lasted, and they were only weeks short of celebrating 58 years of marriage when she lost the love of her life. She spent the past three and half-months with a broken heart and missing him dearly.
As her husband’s military career required, together they moved to various locations across the United States as well as living in West Germany and Panama. That young country girl enjoyed the opportunities to see, live and experience these many locations. Upon her husband’s retirement from the military in 1982 they returned to Vermont and established their home in Albany where they continued to raise their six children.
Estelle shared as a young girl she had thought she would love to become a teacher. Although life took her in another direction, she found another way to impact the lives of many, many children. She ran a daycare while Alfred was in the military and went on to establish a daycare at her home in Albany. It was through this that she touched and helped shape the lives of many children who still refer to her this day as “Mimi Wheeler.” She operated her daycare until they officially retired in 2002.
They sold their home and purchased an RV that they made their full-time home and allowed them to travel and split their time between Zolfo Springs, Florida and Newport Center, Vt. until 2019, when they moved to Newport Center full-time.
She enjoyed traveling and seeing new places, building and tending to her beautiful flower gardens, sewing, crafting cooking and loved spending time and making memories with her family and friends.
Anyone who knew her, even if for only a short while, would tell you that she had a heart of gold and was always ready and willing to help someone whenever she could. She unselfishly and without hesitation spent most of her life taking care of or helping someone.
She was so proud and was always in awe when looking at family photos or talking about just how large a family they had grown from the love between her and her husband. She considered her family her biggest accomplishment.
Estelle was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Alfred Wheeler, Sr. and is survived by their children Cammy DiMayo and spouse Jeff of Middleport, N.Y., Carole Ricard and spouse Brian of Derby, Vt., Brenda Brink and spouse Bill of Barnet, Vt., Becky Curtis and spouse Lyle of Newport Center, Vt., Alfred Wheeler, Jr. and spouse Kimberly of N. Wolcott, Vt. and Arlene Wheeler and her spouse Corbett of Cambridge, Vt. and a special niece Tammy Lamadeleine (whom she thought of as another daughter). Her grandchildren Jeffrey, Sarah, Joe, Emily, Holly, Billy, Jessie, Ally, Michael, Kelly, Karissa, Marissa, Kaleob, Jason, Ethan, Nick, Michaela and Evan. Great-grandchildren Wyatt, Landen, Blaine, Lylee, Lexie, Avigail, Kaleigha, Lexxi, Ellora, Livvy, Jakob, Lillian, Oliver, Jameson, Eric, Aria and Aiden.
She is survived by her sister Gisele Damon of Morgan, Vt. and her sister-in-law Alice Coderre of Newport, Vt. and was predeceased by her other siblings: Rita Coderre, Lucien Coderre, Marcel Coderre, Jeanette Geraw, Donald Coderre, Gaetan Coderre, Eugene Coderre, Cecile Arel, Eugene Coderre, DesNeiges Geraw and Raymond Coderre.
Calling hours will be held at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, Vt. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Terrace in Newport, Vt. Interment will follow at later date at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Barton, Vt.
If friends may desire memorial contributions may be made in Estelle’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495.
